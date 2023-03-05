Newcastle Herald
Surfest crowns junior winners 2023

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 5 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 3:30pm
Surfest crowns junior winners 2023

Ocean Lancaster, Olivia Shannon, Poppy O'Reilly and Hunter Sutcliffe have taken out the Surfest junior titles at Bar Beach.

