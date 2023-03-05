Surfest crowns junior winners 2023

Ocean Lancaster, Olivia Shannon, Poppy O'Reilly and Hunter Sutcliffe have taken out the Surfest junior titles at Bar Beach.
Lancaster (17.17) won the 16 years boys event ahead of Felix Byrnes (12.1), Jackson Woolnough (10.2) and Benji Lowen (8.24).
O'Reilly (11.5) claimed the 16 years girls final, edging out Kyla Renes (11.23), Grace Gosby (6.58) and Olivia Ottaway (3.26).
Sutcliffe (13.07) took out the 14 boys from Jordi Bray (10.53), Joe Rocco Sommerville (10.23) and Saxon Goodwin (5.07).
Shannon (11) beat Lola Styles (4.1), Summer Linnegar (2.8) and Lyla Freudenstein (2.1) in the 14 girls decider.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's Ellie Lambkin and Anna Bay surfer Josh Stretton were the best performed Hunter surfers at the Maroubra Pro on Sunday, reaching the quarter-finals of the 1000-point qualifying series event. Mikey McDonagh and Saffi Vette took out the Maroubra finals.
Lambkin, 21st on the Australia-Oceania QS rankings, also reached the last eight at the women's contest last year.
She repeated the effort before losing to Milla Brown 9.33 to 4.57 on best two-wave scores.
Stretton. who is 36th on the Australia-Oceania QS standings, fell to Jamie Thomson 11.07 to 7.60 in the men's quarter-finals.
The finish followed a semi-final exit for Stretton last week at his home event, the 1000-point Port Stephens Pro.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
