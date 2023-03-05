A HEATWAVE is expected to bring temperatures close to 40 degrees across Newcastle and the Hunter on Monday, with a total fire ban in place.
The Greater Hunter including Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and the Upper Hunter has been placed under an extreme fire rating.
These are dangerous fire conditions and residents are encouraged to check their bush fire plan and ensure that their property is fire ready.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued heatwave warning for parts of the state on Monday.
Maximum temperatures in the mid to high thirties and overnight minimum temperatures in the mid teens to about 20 are expected during the early part of this week. In Newcastle the mercury is expected to reach 37 degrees, 38 at Wallsend and Maitland, 39 in Singleton and 37 at Toronto.
The heat is likely to peak on Tuesday before milder conditions extend across the area on Thursday, easing heatwave conditions.
Residents and visitors in are being urged to heed health and safety advice as the weather warms up.
"During extremely hot weather, we often see an increase in tragic incidents including drownings, falls from windows or balconies, and kids, pets or vulnerable people suffering distress or injury from being left in a hot car," state emergency operations controller, Deputy Commissioner emergency management Peter Thurtell said.
"I cannot stress strongly enough how dangerous it can be to leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle - and on a hot day, it only takes a matter of minutes to become deadly.
"Anyone who locates children, vulnerable people or pets unattended in a vehicle, call Triple - 0 immediately.
"Some people are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially-isolated, so if you know someone who may need assistance, reach out to them."
Important 'beat the heat' advice includes:
For more information, visit: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/beattheheat/Pages/default.aspx
Livestock and pet owners are also urged to look out for animal health by ensuring adequate clean water is always available and that shading is provided where possible. Additionally, no animals should be left in confined, unventilated areas.
Lighting a fire on a day of total fire ban attracts an on the spot fine of $2200. If the matter goes to court, you could be subject to a fine of up to $5500 and/or 12 months in prison.
Penalties for a fire that escapes and damages or destroys life, property or the environment can attract much greater fines and jail terms with maximums at $132,000 and/or 14 years in prison.
Members of the public can access bushfire preparedness advice and up-to-the-minute warnings on the NSW RFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.
More information about weather forecasts and warnings is available on the Bureau of Meteorology website: www.bom.gov.au
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
