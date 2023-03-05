Man injured as paraglider crashes into cliff at Newcastle

A man aged in his 60s suffered multiple injuries after his paraglider crashed into a cliff in Newcastle at the weekend.
Emergency crews were called about 1.20pm on Sunday after the glider flew into a cliff at Fletcher Park, on Watt Street.
The man was trapped about 25 metres down the cliff face, police said.
Newcastle City Police District and Police Rescue Squad officers, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, retrieved the man by conducting a vertical rescue - they got him to safety just before 4pm.
The man had suffered suspected rib, spine and pelvis injuries and was taken to John Hunter Hospital.
