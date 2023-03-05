Man injured as paraglider crashes into cliff at Newcastle

Newcastle Herald
Man suffers multiple injuries after paraglider crashes into cliff at Fletcher Park in Newcastle

Updated March 6 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:34am
A man aged in his 60s suffered multiple injuries after his paraglider crashed into a cliff in Newcastle at the weekend.

