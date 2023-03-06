Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Light Read

The Peace Run made its way from Muswellbrook to Newcastle

By Damon Cronshaw
March 7 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Peace Run in the Hunter on Monday. The run's message is that "peace begins with each individual". Pictures supplied

The Peace Run will make its way through Newcastle on Tuesday, spreading a message of hope, joy and friendship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.