Melody Pool, with Angie Colman - Grand Junction Hotel
Clare Bowditch, with Georgie Winchester - Warners Bay Theatre
A Wilhelm Scream (USA), with The Decline, No Quarter - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Smallways, Snowfish, Nomad - Hamilton Station Hotel
Charnel Altar, Endless Lost, Ploughshare, Burn In Hell - Hamilton Station Hotel
Icehouse, John Stevens, The Screaming Jets - Newcastle Supercars, Foreshore Park
Bodyjar, Gyroscope - Cambridge Hotel (main room)
Movements (USA), Boston Manor (UK), with Eat Your Heart Out - Newcastle Hotel
The Pierce Brothers - Cambridge Hotel (warehouse)
The Golden Gaytimes - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Diamond The Show - Lizotte's
Regikay - Oriental Hotel
The Hilltop Hoods, Thelma Plum, San Cisco, Trophy Eyes - Newcastle Supercars, Foreshore Park
Well?, with Title On The Screen, Rixon (all ages) - Adamstown Uniting Church
The Grounds, Not Good Not Bad, Wychwood, Spencer Scott - Hamilton Station Hotel
Blues Arcadia - Stag & Hunter Hotel
ChaiChester, The Tryouts - Oriental Hotel
Dave Wells - Royal Hotel Dungog
Screamin' Gay - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Rumours A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac - Lizotte's
Lachlan X. Morris, Drugs In Sport - Grand Junction Hotel
Radicals, Deadshowws - Hamilton Station Hotel
Humble Armada, with Sitting Down, Soda Simulator - Newcastle Hotel
Songs Under the Southern Cross, Bach, Edwards & Boyd - Newcastle Conservatorium Of Music
Jimrexy, Horganic Noize, Sleep Exchange, Lewis.e - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Best of CCR Neil Young & Tom Petty - Lizotte's
Lachlan Edwards, Jade Sharni - Oriental Hotel
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.