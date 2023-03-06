During the week, Hamilton-Wickham captain Ben Balcomb mentioned "it's nice to have something to play for".
Out of contention for two-day finals and with the 50-over race already run and won, Hamwicks entered Sunday with a sense of purpose to get something from 2022-23.
It was the club's first T20 crown since 2019-20, having enjoyed back-to-back success in 2015-16 and 2016-17, now putting them alongside University (4) in terms of Summer Bash trophies.
"There's a lot of guys still in this team that have been part of the successful teams we've had over the last 10 years," Balcomb said.
"You don't forget how to win and we might have struggled a bit this year with unavailability and just some poor cricket, but at the end of the day I think T20 suits our kind of cricket. These guys back their skills and did a great job today."
Hamwicks off-spinner Kain Anderson was undoubtedly the star of the show, finishing with figures of 5-12 from four overs and triggering a collapse of 4-7.
Charlestown, who also lost a wicket on the first ball of the game, were all out for 104 in the 19th over.
Balcomb (35) top scored as Hamwicks reached the target four down with 12 balls remaining.
Charlestown skipper Daniel Arms was left to lament the defeat, saying "we saved out worst performance until last".
The Magpies (4-163) kept top-ranked Wests (7-134) at bay in Sunday's second semi at the same venue.
Earlier, Hamwicks (3-140) chased down City (4-139) with one ball to spare.
T20 SUMMER BASH HONOUR ROLL
2022-23: Hamwicks
2021-22: Charlestown
2020-21: City
2019-20: Hamwicks
2018-19: Charlestown
2017-18: University
2016-17: Hamwicks
2015-16: Hamwicks
2014-15: University
2013-14: Merewether
2012-13: Merewether
2011-12: Merewether
2010-11: University
2009-10: University
2008-09: Cardiff-Boolaroo
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
