BEN Egan has been called into the Newcastle Blasters squad as a late change ahead of Tuesday's T20 Regional Bash finals at North Sydney Oval.
The Merewether batsman replaces Wests player Aaron Wivell, who was unavailable because of work commitments.
Egan, who featured in all three round games before Christmas, now joins the 13-player group for the first semi against Border Bullets (10am).
Central West Wranglers and Coffs Coast Chargers meet in the second semi (2pm).
A title decider for the statewide tournament is scheduled later (6:30pm) at the same venue.
"We always focus on staying calm in every situation and you're never out of it," Newcastle representative coach Shane Burley said.
"We've showed that in both the Plan B [T20] and NSW Country Championships [one-day] over the last few years."
Eight players in the Blasters side hail from Newcastle's top-three clubs in first grade.
NEWCASTLE: Nick Foster (c), Ben Balcomb, Josh Bennett, Aaron Bills, Josh Claridge, Callum Gabriel, Nathan Hudson, Angus McTaggart, Jacob Montgomery, Nathan Price, Dylan Robertson, Logan Weston, Ben Egan.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.