Redhead savour sweet finish at 2023 NSW surf lifesaving titles

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 6 2023 - 4:00pm
A beaming Daniel Collins, right, and his Redhead teammates embrace after their breakthrough six-man Taplin relay victory on Sunday at Queenscliff at the NSW open surf lifesaving championships. Pictures SLSNSW

Daniel Collins claimed a second ironman crown and helped Redhead to an emotional first open male Taplin relay triumph to cap a memorable NSW surf lifesaving titles for Hunter competitors at Queenscliff.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

