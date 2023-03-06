Redhead savour sweet finish at 2023 NSW surf lifesaving titles

Daniel Collins claimed a second ironman crown and helped Redhead to an emotional first open male Taplin relay triumph to cap a memorable NSW surf lifesaving titles for Hunter competitors at Queenscliff.
Swansea Belmont (195 points) finished third on the club pointscore at the state open championships, which wrapped up on Sunday. Newport won with 477 and Redhead were fifth (166).
Collins took out the blue ribbon men's event, cruising to victory to add to his 2018 title win at Blacksmiths Beach. The national ironman series star earlier also won the surf race.
He was then part of the championship finale, the prestigious six-man Taplin relay, which had been a source of heartbreak in recent years for the strong Redhead line-up.
Former national ironman series competitor Isak Costello, now also a coach at the club, anchored the relay on the board and shed tears of joy after crossing the line.
"For the last 10 years we've tried so hard to win this race, and it's for the older boys who didn't get one with us, but it means the world," Costello said.
Open board champion Justin McMorland, Sam Djodan, Kane Edwards and Brodie Wright were also part of the win.
Redhead, who climbed from ninth to fifth on the pointscore on Sunday, also had individual victories with Charlie Burns (open female surf), Lani Waller (U17 ironwoman and ski) and Wright (U17 male board).
Redhead also won the under-17 female single ski and board relays (Waller, Burns and Tully Elliott), the Taplin (Waller, Burns and Ande Widseth) and surf teams (Waller, Burns, Widseth and Hannah Hodgetts).
In the under-17 boys, they claimed the Taplin and board relays (Wright, Edwards and Brodie Macadam), board rescue (Wright and Edwards) and surf teams (Edwards, Wright, Rory Garnett and Elliott Graham).
Swansea Belmont's individual golds came in the girls events with Kaitlin Rees (U15 surf), Emerson Leadbeatter (U15 beach sprint and flags) and Poppy Doran (U17 beach sprint).
Relays wins came in the under-15 girls' Cameron (Rees, Leadbeatter, Phoebe Doran and Kaleah Kingston), board (Rees, Daisy Breasley and Xanthe Calov) and surf teams (Breasley, Rees, Kingston and Calov). They also won the under-17 boys' single ski (Aidan Rae, Thomas Hall and Ethan Hamilton), under-19 male Taplin (Kurt Murphy, Beau McGregor and Flynn Hamilton) and board (Murphy, Hamilton and Blake Cook), and the under-19 female board rescue (Kaylee Dowsett and Isabella Campbell).
Cooks Hill under-17 boys Sid Forbes (ski) and Alex Walker (surf) snared gold.
In relays, Cooks Hill won the under-19 male board rescue (Charlie Walker and Jack Breasley), rescue tube rescue and surf teams (Alex and Charlie Walker, Breasley and Oscar Roberts). In the under 15s boys, the club claimed the board rescue (Albert Forbes and Liam Sidwell) and board relay (Forbes, Sidwell and Jack Webber).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
