Two-time Olympian Simon Orchard back to steer Maitland in Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League for 2023

By Josh Callinan
Updated March 7 2023 - 7:14am, first published 7:00am
Simon Orchard playing for Maitland in 2015. Picture by Broc Perks

TWO-TIME Olympian and dual World Cup winner Simon Orchard will take on a player-coach role with his old club the Maitland Rams in 2023.

