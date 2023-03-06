FOR captain Mick Wade and his Charlestown A-Grade district pennants teammates, there is something special about playing at home.
And it could just lead them to their first division one title since 2016.
Charlestown revelled on home turf to beat defending champions Newcastle 4.5-3.5 on Sunday - an incredible turnaround from their 7.5-0.5 thumping at Newcastle the week before.
"We are definitely more confident at home," Wade said. "We know how the course plays. The front nine runs east-west and the back nine runs north-south. Any kind of wind makes a cross wind on one of the nines, and you also have the elevation changes. We started the season hoping to win all the matches at home and grab two away. We have achieved that.
"The other thing with us is that we all get along really well. We practice together each Thursday and go away on trips together. The team aspect is a big thing. We haven't got the best players on paper, but we definitely match it."
Wade also tinkered with the playing order for the rematch with Newcastle. And it worked.
Tim Meek produced his best golf to beat Luke Ferrier 7 and 6, Jordyn Ward pipped Hamish Ellison 2 up, Rod Moran accounted for Scott Telfer 1 up, Ben Howey was too strong for Chris Turnbull 5 and 4 and Daniel Hooker squared his match with Ben Hillard.
"It was a big win for Tim," Wade said. "He has come along way since winning the club championship last year. He just needed a bit of confidence. He hits it an absolute mile. I don't think anyone in the district is as long as him but he has had to work on his short game."
The win moved Charlestown above Newcastle into second spot on four games, half a game behind Toronto.
Charlestown host Toronto on Sunday before travelling to the west side of the lake for the penultimate round.
"We have to take one step at a time and win next week at home," Wade said. "If we lose we are done. We think we have a real good chance at home.
"Toronto's top two - Jake Riley and Cal O'Reilly - are very strong. I like that Jake has come back from playing pennants in Sydney to play for Toronto.
"They will be tough but I have matched them up this week. The rest of the team is similar to ours. We are both working-class clubs. We are up for the challenge."
The pennants format has changed this season. Previously the six teams played at the one venue each round and the top two progressed to a final.
"I have been playing pennants since 1994," Wade said. "Up until 2007, we played home and away. Then from 2007 to 20022 it was neutral venues I like the longevity of the home and away series."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
