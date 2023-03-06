There were winners, losers and some big talking points in an action-packed weekend of Newcastle sport.
The Newcastle Knights kicked off their 2023 NRL campaign in controversial circumstances in Wellington on Friday night when captain Kalyn Ponga was forced from the field in the crucial dying moments for a head-injury assessment and consequently ruled out of the game.
The Knights trailed 14-12 at that point, with 12 minutes left on the clock, and coach Adam O'Brien was left baffled by the call.
Immediately after the game, which ended 20-12 in favour of the Warriors, O'Brien told media: "I've got no idea who, why, how, and I don't think he does", referring to Ponga sitting alongside him.
Ponga maintained: "I've been knocked out before, and I definitely wasn't in any state."
Debate raged throughout the weekend and into Monday morning - should Ponga, who has a history of concussions, have been left on the field? Or was the independent doctor right to order him a concussion test?
One day later and the Newcastle Jets were also left questioning official's decisions in their 2-1 A-League loss to Wellington Phoenix at the same ground.
In the post-match wash-up, Jets captain Matt Jurman suggests: "A bit of consistency from the ref would be nice as well."
The result leaves Newcastle in seventh place, three points adrift of the top six with seven games remaining to state their case for a finals appearance.
In positive signs of hopefully things to come, Japanese recruit Manabu Saito impresses in his first start for Newcastle, scoring their sole goal.
Later on Saturday, the defensive frailties of the Jets' A-League Women counterparts were again highlighted as they lost 4-0 to top-four team Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground.
The match hung in the balance with City leading 1-0 until the 80th minute but then the floodgates opened.
The hefty result came after a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Western United one week earlier and left the Jets with a whopping 45 goals scored against them now in 15 outings.
While many are anticipating one of the most competitive contests for top-four positions in Northern NSW Football's top-fight women's league, round one showed there would also be some blow-out scorelines in NPLW this season.
The grand final rematch between defending champions Warners Bay and Newcastle Olympic turned into a non-event.
Olympic led 9-0 at half-time before taking the three points with a 16-0 victory.
Broadmeadow and Adamstown were also comfortable winners and, in the most evenly contested clash, experienced forward Lori Depczynski scored a spectacular long-range effort to seal three points for Charlestown Azzurri.
The grand final rematch against Maitland was abandoned after 20 minutes when the Jaffas star sustained a severe leg injury.
In other opening-round action over the weekend, Tom Parkes struck early to lead Valentine to a first-up win against Adamstown while Cooks Hill, Charlestown, Broadmeadow and Edgeworth also took wins.
Remakably, Azzurri finished their game against newcomers New Lambton with just eight players.
Off-spinner Anderson ripped through Charlestown's top order in the final at No.1 Sportsground, triggering a collapse of 4-7 at one stage before the reigning champions were eventually all out for 104.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
