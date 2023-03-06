Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Charlestown CBD growth: Lake Macquarie council proposes plan to boost growth in strategic centre and increase parking turnover

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial shot of Charlestown CBD looking south-west. Picture supplied.

A PLAN to encourage high-density housing and increase parking turnover is hoped to take Charlestown CBD growth to the next level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.