"Recently rated 95 points in the leading Australian Wine Companion, it encapsulates the essence of the Hunter Valley and our own winemaking style. The crimson purple hue has aromas of spicy, dark berry fruits and fragrant black peppercorns, and the elegant palate displays ripe black cherry and ripe plum primary fruits to the fore. The McLeish shiraz is fine and focused, the vibrant primary fruit fills the palate with lingering ripe tannins and is interwoven with anise, concentrated mocha and cedar."