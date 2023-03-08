Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

McLeish family to celebrate 38th vintage in Newcastle - and you're invited | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
March 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica McLeish and her family are hosting a Vintage Wine Dinner on March 23 at Casa Nova in Newcastle.

A lot has changed since Bob and Maryanne McLeish married in 1985 and moved to a property on De Beyers Road at Pokolbin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.