A lot has changed since Bob and Maryanne McLeish married in 1985 and moved to a property on De Beyers Road at Pokolbin.
They planted semillon and chardonnay at their fledgling Hunter Valley vineyard and in 1990 bottled their first McLeish semillon. That same year their daughter Jessica was born.
This year the McLeish family are celebrating their 38th vintage with Jessica, herself a vigneron, at the helm. Never far from her side is her daughter Chelsea, Bob and Maryanne's grandchild.
"Little Chelsea is almost three and enjoys being at the vineyard with mum," Jessica said. "It is a gorgeous age. She has enjoyed picking grapes and sampling them throughout vintage this year."
The McLeish family has been busy opening up new spaces on their estate in recent years, including a members' lounge and a dedicated wine room. The interior takes inspiration from a classic wine oak barrel with exposed brick walls and concrete floors providing a rustic cellar door experience. There is also a seated pergola area with vineyard views.
McLeish Estate Wines is hosting a Vintage Wine Dinner at Casa Nova Restaurant in Newcastle on March 23 and you're invited. Jessica says she is "excited to take guests on a journey behind the wines".
"This year we encountered hail damage which has meant that quantity is slightly lower, however the warmer conditions throughout February have meant that our 2023 reds are looking as good, if not better than 2014 and 2017 vintages," she said.
"It's an excellent red year."
Casa Nova is a little piece of Italy on Newcastle harbour that offers Mediterranean-inspired dishes with waterfront views. On March 23 owner and head chef Chakra Ghimire will be serving a four-course degustation dinner paired with eight McLeish Estate wines.
There will also be the opportunity to taste rare release wines, including the Reserve Shiraz 2018.
"The Reserve Shiraz 2018 will be a highlight paired with the popular lamb shank pasta which boasts a 24-hour braised lamb shank with Napoli sauce served on a bed on fettuccine pasta," Jessica said.
"Chef Chakra's favourite fresh seafood risotto will also be paired with the McLeish semillon."
She described the Reserve Shiraz 2018 as a "benchmark vintage".
"Recently rated 95 points in the leading Australian Wine Companion, it encapsulates the essence of the Hunter Valley and our own winemaking style. The crimson purple hue has aromas of spicy, dark berry fruits and fragrant black peppercorns, and the elegant palate displays ripe black cherry and ripe plum primary fruits to the fore. The McLeish shiraz is fine and focused, the vibrant primary fruit fills the palate with lingering ripe tannins and is interwoven with anise, concentrated mocha and cedar."
SuperLadies: Wine, Cheese & Music @ Peibri Place is on this Saturday (1pm to 6pm) and is all about offering some reprieve from the Supercars mayhem in town. Tickets are $65 at eventbrite.com.au and include three glasses of house wine, grazing platters, wine and spirits tasting, live music from Karen Soper, and a discounted cocktail list. Peibri Place is a newly-renovated event and function centre in Wickham that launched a fortnight ago.
Josh and Julie Niland have opened a new restaurant, Petermen, at 66 Chandos Street, St Leonards. The 60-seat restaurant is open for lunch and dinner as well as brunch.
No doubt Josh, formerly of Maitland, and his team relished the opportunity to get creative with a seafood brunch menu (mention has been made of the St Helens long-spine sea urchin crumpets, Ballina spanner crab croissants, and smoked Murray cod bacon and maple pancakes).
St Patrick's Day is fast approaching (Friday, March 17). Here are some options.
Valentine Bowling Club is hosting Green on the Green: an afternoon of barefoot bowls (5pm to 7pm), a complimentary beer or wine and light snacks, a fancy dress competition and the chance to win prizes. There's a $20 entry fee, phone Peter Lynn to book on 0417 458 136 or email bowls@valentinebc.com.au.
The Northern Star Hotel at Hamilton is offering 12 hours of live music over three stages with artists including Hunter Beasley & Jesse O'Neil, Shamrock, Hugh Gordon's Irish Band, Bald Fenian Quartet, Four Leafed Rovers, Sailor's Grave, The Foke, and DJ FANTA CRAIC.
Newcastle's Bennett Hotel will be serving $20 beef and Guinness pot pies, $10 pints of Guinness, and traditional Irish music by Shamrock from 6pm.
The Lambton Park Hotel will have Irish food specials, $10 Irish cocktails, $8 stubbies of Guinness, best-dressed prizes and a DJ from 8pm.
The Rogue Scholar is also getting in on the action, with music by Dave MacMichael and the Raggle Taggle Gypsies, as well as Guinness, Kilkenny and Irish Cider on tap, plus Irish cocktails.
Newcastle's Great Northern Hotel will have Guinness on tap, a bar tab for best dressed and live music from 5pm.
