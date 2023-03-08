Hunter Valley leads winning transformation as women establish power in wine industry

On International Women's Day, it's timely to note the gender equality progress in the wine industry - and particularly in the Hunter.
Here women, such as Liz Riley, Liz Silkman, Annabel Holland, Suzanne Little, Jodie Belleville, Xanthe Hatcher, Atsuko Radcliffe, Belinda Kelly, Kate Sturgess and Kat Barry, have leadership roles and hold places in Australian wine's highest echelons.
Liz Riley, a Roseworthy applied wine science graduate, runs her Vitbit vineyard consultancy, is Scarborough Wines' viticulturist, Ian and Merralea Scarborough's daughter-in-law and was named Wine Magazine's 2022 Australian Viticulturist of the Year. In 2011, Liz was appointed to the Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) board, in 2017 she was Society of Viticulture and Oenology Viticulturist of the Year and in 2020 she and Tyrrell's technical manager Scott Bartlett shared the Hunter Wine and Tourism Excellence Award for their work combatting the national bushfire smoke taint crisis.
One of our finest artisans, Liz Silkman is First Creek chief winemaker and crafts 30 small producers' wines and she and husband Shaun make the Silkman boutique brand. Liz's deputy Annabel Holland in 2013 won the Alasdair Sutherland Scholarship, giving her entry to the AWRI Wine Assessment Course and a stint as a Sydney Wine Show associate judge.
With her husband Ian, Suzanne Little is winemaker for The Little Wine Company, a trail-blazer in alternative variety wines such as pecorino, albarino, vermentino, tempranillo and barbera. A Charles Sturt wine science graduate, Suzanne worked at Rosemount Denman winery on acclaimed Roxburgh, Giant's Creek, and Show Reserve chardonnays.
Kate Sturgess is Brokenwood deputy winemaker and Kat Barry is its vineyard manager. Belinda Kelly is Mount Pleasant vineyard manager, Xanthe Hatcher chief winemaker for Agnew Group's Audrey Wilkinson, Poole's Rock and Cockfighter's Ghost labels and Atsuko Radcliffe of Small Forest winery at Denman is unique as the only Japanese winemaker in Australia and also a trained sake maker and international sake judge.
Jodie Belleville and husband Damien Stevens came to the Hunter to join First Creek and in 2015 branched out into their successful Hart and Hunter venture on Deasys Road.
The giant global Accolade group is Australia's largest wine maker and the world's fifth-largest producer by volume and, in marking International Women's Day, it has turned the spotlight on its impressive list of women in leadership roles.
Accolade's Australian empire includes the Katnook, St Hallett, Hardys, Bay of Fires, Croser, Petaluma, Houghton, Grant Burge, House of Arras Banrock Station and Knappstein brands and, after a $A1 billion deal in 2018, the global corporation is controlled by the US Washington DC-based Carlyle private equity firm.
Accolade says it has women across all areas of its business from winemaking, to viticulture, marketing and administration.
In winemaking, Accolade has Helen McCarthy as global and Australia and New Zealand director of premium winemaking, Penny Jones, Bay of Fires and Eddystone Point chief winemaker and manager, Ella Hoban, House of Arras and Croser sparkling winemaker, Viki Wade, Hardys and Jam Shed brands ambassador, Courtney Treacher, Houghton senior winemaker and manager and Nicole Brasier, McLaren Vale winemaker and Petaluma Second Blooming brands ambassador.
The group's other female leaders include global executive team members Anjanette Murfet, the chief people and communications officer, and Lucy McLean, head of marketing premium and sparkling wines.
In a special International Women's Day Q and A session, Helen McCarthy tells of her pride as being the first female in the post of Accolade global director of wine and Hardys chief winemaker.
She believes that over recent years the wine industry has slowly accepted women in all roles from the winery, to the vineyard and cellar door and to management and sales posts.
"I am proud to work for a global wine company that actively addresses equity. Gender does not hold people back in our company and high achievers are recognised irrespective of gender.
"In my career, I have been very lucky to not have been significantly impacted by inequality. I have been fortunate enough to have some very strong role models and mentors throughout my professional years, both male and female," she says.
"As a parent myself, having flexible working hours and being able to access parental leave when needed is important. I'm also extremely proud of the example I have set for my 10-year-old daughter. She will never doubt that she can achieve big things in life, she will never feel that she won't be heard and she will never expect to feel that she has been overlooked because of her gender."
WITH 14% alcohol and deep, dense purple hues, this good-value Hardys 2020 McLaren Vale Shiraz has potpourri aromas, spicy cassis front-palate flavour, plum, cherry, mint and cedary oak on the middle palate and savoury tannins at the finish. At hardyswines.com, the Main Rd, McLaren Vale, cellar door and bottle shops.
PRICE: $26.
FOOD MATCH: honey and soy glazed pork fillet.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 4.5 stars (out of 6)
FROM WA's Frankland River, this fine Houghton 2019 C W Ferguson Cabernet Malbec has 14% alcohol, deep garnet hues and vibrant blackcurrant front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows bramble jelly, spice, herb and mocha oak and peppery tannins at the finish. At houghton-wines.com.au, the Caves Road, Wilyabrup, cellar and wine stores.
PRICE: $80.
FOOD MATCH: fillet mignon.
AGEING: 10 years.
RATING: 5 stars
THE Bay of Fires 2022 Tasmania Pinot Gris is at bayoffireswines.com.au, the Baxters Road, Pipers River, Tasmania, cellar door and wine shops and is bright green-tinted straw and grassy scented. The front palate shows zingy gooseberry flavour, the middle palate pear, lime zest, thyme and sherbet and a finish of refreshing slatey acid.
PRICE: $47.
FOOD MATCH: spring rolls.
AGEING: four years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.