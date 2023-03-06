Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hot weather hits Newcastle, the Hunter and NSW, with temperatures hitting two-year highs in some spots

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated March 6 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie experienced their hottest day in more than two years but autumn weather is on the way, meteorologist Don White says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.