Kirsten Smith conceded Newcastle were outplayed by ACT as they bowed out of the Regional Bash T20 women's competition at the semi-final stage at North Sydney Oval on Monday.
The Blasters are yet to progress to the final of the Country Cricket NSW T20 tournament but Smith, Newcastle's captain, said the relatively young Blasters side still gained plenty of experience despite the 46-run defeat.
Newcastle qualified for the finals after an unbeaten run to finish top of the northern pool.
ACT were second in the southern pool behind Riverina, who were up against Central Coast in the other semi-final on Monday afternoon.
ACT won the toss and elected to bat, making 5-130 in their 20 overs.
Right-arm leg spinner Jaclyn Vickery was the best of the bowlers for Newcastle, taking 2-15 off four overs.
The Blasters were in early trouble at 2-8 after the wickets of openers Clare Webber (seven) and Kate McTaggart (one) fell in quick succession.
Webber was run out and McTaggart bowled by Jannatul Sumona, who soon also claimed Smith's (three) wicket.
Abbey Taylor, batting at No.4, was the only Blasters player to build an innings, hitting 27 runs off 21 balls but Newcastle's wickets fell steadily to be all out for 84 after 19.1 overs.
"We didn't bowl to our plan and we dropped a few catches, and it just wasn't a clinical performance," Smith told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"They just outplayed us. But it was a good experience for the girls to be at North Sydney Oval. It's an incredible ground to play at. It's just a big learning curve, I guess."
The Blasters men are in semi-final action against Border Bullets at the same venue on Tuesday morning.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
