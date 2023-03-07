Local leader Emma Knight has her business in mint condition Advertising Feature

Emma Knight, owner of Mint Business Centre, has been the leader in creating a business environment that is fun, encouraging and supportive for her team and clients. Picture supplied.

Emma's team consists of from left to right Sandra Page, Shorina Page, Emma and Amy Wilson, as well as Michelle Bourne and Eilish Butler (not pictured). Picture supplied.

Local businesswoman Emma Knight and her all-female team at Mint Business Centre in Maryville embody the 2023 global theme of International Women's Day - #EmbraceEquity.



Over the last five years Mint Business Centre has experienced dramatic growth and impacted positively on the local community. All thanks to a team of five women, all of whom who are professional businesswomen, and more importantly, mums and grandmothers.



As the world marks International Women's Day today, March 8, Emma couldn't be prouder of her team which consist of Sandra Page, Shorina Page, Amy Wilson, Michelle Bourne and Eilish Butler.



"In the last 6-months alone, Mint Business Centre has reached the incredible achievements of having more than 100 clients, sponsoring the local Jaffas Football Club, sponsoring and attending several charity events (small and large), donating to local charities and we have just had the wonderful news of being named a finalist for the Australian Small Business Champion Awards," Emma said.

"The growth, success and impact Mint BC has had in the last five years has been from the entire team's effort.

"The camaraderie, respect and work ethic of the team at Mint BC is the reason why the business has grown so successfully and why the team works so well together.

"They understand the value of a work/life balance as parents and that no one person is more important than the other."

Emma purchased the Centre, located at 2 Portside Crescent, Maryville, in November 2017 after successfully managing it as NineWays Business Centre from July 2013.

In the beginning Emma ran the business from the downstairs floor of the building with 14 serviced offices and a healthy clientele of virtual and telephone answering clients, while upstairs was occupied with another business. In 2015, an opportunity to take over the management of the entire 600 square metre building presented itself and Emma decided to take the plunge, back herself and her dreams and see what happens.



A new fitout on the upper floor extended the businesses to 22 private serviced offices, a 20-person training room, an 8-person boardroom and a consultation room, and then in 2017 she bought the centre.

"Since the purchase, we've created a business environment that is fun, encouraging and supportive for ourselves, our clients and the wider community," Emma said.



"The clients at Mint BC come from a wide variety of business industries and they are a huge part of Mint BC's success.

"The team is encouraged to pursue any training relating to improving their skills, come forward with ideas of how to improve the business's growth and impact on the community and most importantly, to have fun and enjoy their work."