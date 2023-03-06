Adam Ruggari pacer Hazelnuts smashes PB at Newcastle

Adam Ruggari-trained Hazelnuts pulled off the most dominant win at Newcastle Paceway on Monday as the seven-year-old broke through for the first time in almost nine months.
Junior driver Elly Chapple took the $2.80 favourite to the front from gate one with a first quarter of 27.5 seconds in the up to 70 ratings event to close out the program.
Hazelnuts kept up the tempo with 28 and 28.6 quarters before sprinting clear approaching the home turn and winning by 23.3 metres to next-best Stick Man.
Finishing in 28.9, Hazelnuts produced a career-best winning mile rate of 1:53.0. He previous best was 1:54.6.
Ruggari said Hazelnuts suffered heat stress travelling in a different float to Tamworth in January for the Golden Guitar, but he had recovered and returned to top form at Newcastle. He was not surprised by the commanding win on Monday.
"After Tamworth, his first run back at Newcastle he got parked in the death seat and he got beat only three metres, but he went in his first three quarters in 27s," Ruggari said. "It was a huge run. Then he led last start [when fourth] but he was up in grade. He was down in grade today and he got the job done."
Visiting driver Will Rixon was the biggest winner of the day, steering home three favourites in a row on the seven-race card.
Rixon won on Peter Payne-trained Avaiden, Margaret Lee-prepared Keayang Moroccan and Paddy Lee's Jilliby Retro. Other winners were Ray Harkness-trained $41 shot Beersinmypocket, Greg Brown's Waiting For Love and Rodney James-prepared Rocknroll Tony.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
