Why Catholic women want reform and inclusion

The misuse of power, particularly at clerical level was a central concern. 80% agreed that church leaders are not doing enough to address the perpetration and cover-up of sexual abuse. And 89% of respondents agreed that Church leaders need to do more to address other forms of abuse including abuses of power and spiritual harm. 85 per cent of respondents agreed that Clericalism (the abuse of power by priests and bishops) is damaging the Catholic Church. One respondent from South Africa stated "I feel cheated and emotionally abused into submission. The all-male leadership is unfair, unequal, and incapable of leading and representing women" and another respondent from Peru said, "I love being Catholic but I am ashamed of the lack of an energetic and categorical condemnation of sexual and power abuses".