Why Catholic want reform and inclusion

By Kathleen McPhillips and Tracey McEwan
March 7 2023 - 8:00am
Why Catholic women want reform and inclusion

An international survey of Catholic women by researchers based at the University of Newcastle found many women are feeling silenced and ignored by church practices and officials. And while Catholic women expressed their commitment to their faith communities, they struggled to have their views heard and their contributions valued.

