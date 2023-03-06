Dozens of historic metal fence palings that are more than 150 years old have been stolen in an act of vandalism at Maitland.
Port Stephens-Hunter police are calling for anyone with information about the theft - which took place some time from Thursday to Saturday - to contact them.
The decorative cast iron palings date back to the 1860s. Police say 35 to 40 have been taken from the property in Regent Street.
Each paling is unique and weighs about 3kg. Police described the $30,000 worth taken last week as "irreplaceable".
Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
