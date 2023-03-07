HE was preferred as a lock at Wests Tigers, but Newcastle halfback Jackson Hastings says he has nothing to prove to his old club and securing a win will be his sole focus at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.
The Knights face the Tigers in what shapes as a grudge match for Hastings and Tigers prop David Klemmer after swapping clubs last year.
Hastings left the Tigers after being moved to lock for three games following 13 in the halves last season in a positional switch likely to have been permanent had he stayed at the club under new coach Tim Sheens.
But with the lure of being able to play in his preferred position of halfback at Newcastle, he signed a three-year deal with the Knights despite having a season to run on his contract at Concord.
The 27-year-old playmaker, who made his Knights debut in the club's 20-12 loss to the Warriors last week, refuted suggestions he would have a point to prove wearing the No.7 jersey on Sunday.
"I don't play to prove anything to anyone beside myself and my teammates," Hastings said on Tuesday.
"I see myself as a halfback, the Knights see me as a halfback and that's why I'm here.
"But no, I don't have anything to prove to anyone ... beside the people that are in our four walls. It's not about me, it's about the team and getting a result.
"So whether I'm playing halfback, 13, hooker, on the bench or whatever, it's just about getting a result for the team and doing what's best.
"That's what I've always done throughout my career and that's what I'm going to continue to do here."
Hastings is expecting a frosty reception as a Knights player on Sunday but he hopes Tigers fans don't personally target him. Despite the build-up to the match surrounding he and Klemmer's respective off-season moves, Hastings is treating it as "just another game".
"I'm sure as a club we're going to get booed. There's no doubt about that," he said. "For me personally ... I hope I don't get booed.
"I can say I played with my heart on my sleeve every game and gave my best for the club, and saw myself being there for a long time.
"Things didn't work out.
"I've got some fond memories there and met some fantastic people, so I'd like to think I get a decent reception but I also know I'm playing against their team."
The challenge for Newcastle of securing their first win has been made all the more harder by losing forward Adam Elliott to injury.
Elliott was one of two changes Knights coach Adam O'Brien made on Tuesday to the team that faced the Warriors last Friday.
Veteran centre Dane Gagai returns from a hamstring strain, replacing Enari Tuala who drops back into the extended match squad.
Elliott, replaced on the bench by Jack Johns, suffered a groin injury last week.
In what was his first game for the Knights, over a 55-minute stint he made 34 tackles and 13 runs for 101 metres.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald the day after last week's game, O'Brien said he played 28-year-old Elliott longer than anticipated after starting back-rower Tyson Frizell was ruled out from a head-knock after 14 minutes.
"They've hardly done any training," he said of Elliott and fellow newcomer Jack Hethrington, who also had a disrupted pre-season.
"They'll be better for the run. I thought it was a tough ask for Adam Elliott with 'Friz' going down.
"I only wanted to play him 30-odd minutes."
The Knights were waiting for Elliott's injury to settle on Tuesday before offering a timeline for his expected return. He had a separate groin problem late last year.
Johns gets an opportunity early in the season as Elliott's replacement. The off-contract forward made three NRL appearances in 2023.
Frizell will have to pass concussion protocols this week to face the Tigers.
Kalyn Ponga does not have to go through the same process despite his controversial removal from the field due to a head-knock late in the game against the Warriors.
Hastings, who partnered Ponga in the halves for the first time in New Zealand, believes the Knights can build on last week's display and claim their first win of the season on Sunday.
"We reviewed the game straight after in New Zealand, we wanted to get over it straight away and make sure we got what we needed to ... from that," he said.
"We were all very upbeat. The footage actually looked a lot better than it felt on the night. When you lose any game ... in the moment, you feel like the worst thing's happened in the world.
"Once we peeled the layers back and realised that we done some really good things, I think we can take it forward into this week and hopefully get a result."
The Tigers will be desperate for a win after losing to the Gold Coast 22-10 in the opening round.
Hastings' much-hyped individual clash with John Bateman has failed to eventuate after the Tigers left their new back-rower out for a second week.
According to recent Sydney media reports, there is no love lost between the two former Wigan teammates but Hastings didn't buy into talk of a potential run-in with the fiery Englishman.
"There's nothing from my end that would trigger anything like that," he said.
"There's no grudge match between me or anyone.
"I've actually got a lot of mates there that I'm looking forward to not only playing against, but hopefully having a beer with at the end of the game. I went through a lot of hardship with a lot of people at that club last year.
"We wore a lot of flak off the media and had some pretty dark days there as well. I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone at the club."
Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller, 2. Hymel Hunt, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Dominic Young, 6. Kalyn Ponga, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Jacob Saifiti, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Phoenix Crossland, 15. Jack Johns, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Leo Thompson Reserves: 18. Brodie Jones, 19. Tyson Gamble, 20. Enari Tuala, 21. Greg Marzhew, 22. Dylan Lucas
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
