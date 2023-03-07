Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Nothing to prove: Why Newcastle Knights halfback Jackson Hastings is treating Wests Tigers clash as 'just another game'

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE was preferred as a lock at Wests Tigers, but Newcastle halfback Jackson Hastings says he has nothing to prove to his old club and securing a win will be his sole focus at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.