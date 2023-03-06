Beresfield's Matt Brown is the Zone 2 minor singles champion, beating Rod Ibbett from Marks Point 25-24 in the final at Edgeworth.
Brown got off to a flyer on Sunday, leading 9-0 then 11-3, before Ibbett lengthened the ends and fought back to lead 15-13. The match ebbed and flowed. Brown found his lob again to lead 18-15 but back came Ibbett to regain the advantage 20-18. Brown scored a three, followed by Ibbett scoring two twos to put him a shot from the title. But Brown held his nerve to close out the match in a wonderful display of Lawn Bowling with the Marker Kevin "Vowel" Atkinson also doing an outstanding job.
The win by Brown gives the Beresfield Magpies their third zone minor singles title in a row - the first club do achieve the Trifecta.
Lachlan Freeman claimed a consecutive under-25 singles title when he defeated Chris Kent 25-21 at Beresfield in the final last Friday evening.
Both players are clubmates at Raymond Terrace and it was Freeman who proved to be more consistent on the night.
The final of the men's fours will be held Sunday morning at Beresfield starting at 10am. Tim Twining, Jamie Minter, Lennon Scott and Lee Schraner (Raymond Terrace) will take on Soldiers Point's Mark Greene, David Tarrant, Leigh Penman and Daniel Collaros.
In the senior men's fours final at Soldiers Point, Grant Seal, Bill Wiltshire, Rob Pinfold and John Gregory (Belmont) will battle David Holmes, Ray Asquith, Russel Nobes and John Gibson (Nelson Bay). In the reserve fours final at East Maitland, Marks Point's Richard Simmer, Ian Burge, John Dukes and Alan Brown challenge Gavin Duncan, Steve Coutts, Steve Yates and Eddie Wozniak (East Maitland)
Round three for Grades 2 to 7 of the open pennant competition continues this Saturday. Grade 2 section 1 matches will see Warners Bay host Mayfield West and section leaders Stockton travel to Adamstown with Soldiers Point having the bye. In section 2, Charlestown will be looking for their first win when they host Raymond Terrace at Lambton, while undefeated Hamilton North will travel to Swansea Workers. Section leaders East Maitland have the bye.
In Grade 3 section 1 Cardiff hosts Hamilton North, Nelson Bay hosts Kahibah with a bye for Toronto.
In section 2, front runners Teralba are at home to bottom placed Wallsend Diggers and Edgeworth welcome Lowlands. Boolaroo have a bye.
Section 3 will see Charlestown travel to Beresfield and Dora Creek host Raymond Terrace, with a bye for Windale Gateshead.
Grade 4 section 1 will see ladder leaders Beresfield travel to Lambton to take on Charlestown, Swansea Workers host Belmont and Hamilton North have the short trip to Alder Park. In section 2, undefeated Soldiers Point venture to Water Board, Raymond Terrace host Kotara and Stockton travel to Wallsend Diggers.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.