Brown got off to a flyer on Sunday, leading 9-0 then 11-3, before Ibbett lengthened the ends and fought back to lead 15-13. The match ebbed and flowed. Brown found his lob again to lead 18-15 but back came Ibbett to regain the advantage 20-18. Brown scored a three, followed by Ibbett scoring two twos to put him a shot from the title. But Brown held his nerve to close out the match in a wonderful display of Lawn Bowling with the Marker Kevin "Vowel" Atkinson also doing an outstanding job.

