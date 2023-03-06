Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lawn Bowls: Matt Brown secures three-peat for Beresfield in minor singles championship

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:08am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Brown (Beresfield) and Rod Ibbett (Marks Point) met in the minor singles final. Picture Supplied

Beresfield's Matt Brown is the Zone 2 minor singles champion, beating Rod Ibbett from Marks Point 25-24 in the final at Edgeworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.