For Leigh Creighton, training in surf life saving skills has been a good way to improve his fitness and has helped him make new friends and connections in the community.
Mr Creighton was one of about 15 people who participated in monthly training exercises at Merewether beach and ocean baths on Tuesday morning, as part of an inclusive program run by NDIS provider Healthy Change Challenge and Merewether Surf Life Saving Club.
The program has been going for more than five years - Mr Creighton was an early joiner - and involves surf club volunteers teaching participants of all physical and intellectual abilities life saving skills, rescue techniques, resuscitation and how to be safe on the beach.
Some of the budding life savers go on weekend patrol with the volunteers to further practise their skills.
"You get holistic health, you get to do all the little fun things that help with losing weight, you do a bit of boot camp," Mr Creighton said.
"We learn how to watch out for people."
Paddle board races, practice rescues with life buoys and some tips from one of the blue-shirted professional lifeguards was on the cards for participants on Tuesday.
In 2021/22 Merewether SLSC and Healthy Change Challenge won the Hunter Surf Life Saving Award of Excellence and were finalists in the NSW Life Saving Awards for Community Program of the Year.
David Hoar, Merewether SLSC committee member, said the partnership with Healthy Change Challenge started as a way to get new people to go to the beach.
"We do some board rescues - a few fun things, and teach them how to be beach safe," he said.
"It's been good for our members as well. It's given us a different perspective on things - about making our beach more inclusive. It's been great for them and great for us."
