Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Budding life savers train at Merewether as part of inclusive program run by NDIS provider Healthy Change Challenge and Merewether Surf Life Saving Club

By Nick Bielby
March 7 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Leigh Creighton, training in surf life saving skills has been a good way to improve his fitness and has helped him make new friends and connections in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.