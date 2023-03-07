TEXAN country-rock band Midland have announced their rescheduled Newcastle show is locked in for September 2.
The Drinkin' Problem stars were initially meant to play in Australia for the first time in December to promote their third album The Last Resort: Greetings From.
However, the tour was postponed a week out from the maiden gig due to "insurmountable production and logistics challenges".
The September 2 show will be at the University of Newcastle's Bar On The Hill and is the penultimate night of the tour. Cessnock's Golden Guitar-winner Travis Collins has recommitted as the support across all eight shows.
Midland have also added a new show at the Tamworth Town Hall on August 29.
Tickets are on sale March 14 from 10am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.