Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

US country-rockers Midland announce new date for Newcastle show

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
March 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Midland have scheduled their Newcastle show for September.

TEXAN country-rock band Midland have announced their rescheduled Newcastle show is locked in for September 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.