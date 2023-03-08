Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Letters

Letters and short takes March 9 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated March 9 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supercars set-up has hit top gear ahead of the race weekend beginning in earnest on Friday, with weekend traffic jams in the East End. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

IN the City of Newcastle survey we are asked if we would support the City of Newcastle agreeing to host the Newcastle 500 for another five years if the annual total cost was no more than $1.6 million? My answer is no.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.