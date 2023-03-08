I just don't understand why these beautiful historic houses need to be demolished and go to the dump. The northern rivers area are desperate for good quality houses to be built. Why aren't all levels of government and developers working together to split timber houses slated for demolition and truck them up north? Whatever the cost to put these houses back together with utilities, it must be better for the environment and help some families get their lives back quicker. It's not hard to think outside the box and adaptive re-use is always better for everyone.