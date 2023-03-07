Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2023: Jets out to turn up heat on Adelaide

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 1:34pm
Midfielder Kosta Grozos fires a shot at goal during Jets training. Picture by Marina Neil

Kosta Grozos is unlikely to forget the Jets' last encounter with Adelaide United for a couple of reasons - the stifling heat and the assist he provided Jaushua Sotirio in the 1-0 win at Coopers Stadium.

