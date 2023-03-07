Kosta Grozos is unlikely to forget the Jets' last encounter with Adelaide United for a couple of reasons - the stifling heat and the assist he provided Jaushua Sotirio in the 1-0 win at Coopers Stadium.
The temperature was a scorching 32 degrees at kick-off on December 27 and necessitated two drinks breaks in each half.
"The drinks breaks obviously helped us," Grozos said. "We look forward to that because we know other teams can't really run with us. We are still the only team to have won there."
Of more significance to Grozos was the assist - his first in 25 A-League appearances.
The attacking midfielder threaded a beautiful ball for Sotirio whose first-time shot took a deflection and beat keeper Joe Gauci at the near post.
It proved a turning point for Grozos.
"I just needed to get that one thing happen," he said. "I am starting to find my feet now and just want to keep helping the team."
Grozos has started in the No.10 spot for the past four games in the absence of Reno Piscopo, who is expected to return from a groin injury in the first game back from the international break on April 2 against Victory.
The Jets welcome a high-flying Adelaide to McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
The heat wave which has hit the region is predicted to abate by Saturday.
But Grozos said the Jets will need a repeat of the intensity and commitment they delivered in Adelaide.
The Reds feasted on 58 per cent of the ball, completed twice as many passes, had 37 entries to the penalty box and fired 15 shots.
But the visitors held strong, throwing their body in front of everything - highlighted by 26 clearances.
"We defended the box well and did what we had to do to win," Grozos said. "They love getting the ball into their strikers. We will get our fullbacks to stop the crosses and then just play our football.
"Hopefully we can dictate the game more. That is how we have been playing the past couple of weeks and how we want to keep playing.
"It will be a good game, a tough game. They are not an easy team to play. I'm sure we can get the job done and hopefully we get our fans back around us at home this week."
Grozos was unlucky not to add to his goal and assist tally in the 2-1 loss to Wellington in the New Zealand capital on Saturday.
He was twice denied by a good save from Phoenix keeper Olli Sail and set up numerous chances for others.
'I just need to keep working hard," Grozos said.
