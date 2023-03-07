Charlestown Azzurri facing early test of depth

The return of Nigel Boogaard will be one positive for Charlestown Azzurri when they try to regroup against Valentine on Sunday from a damaging opening-round win.
Azzurri finished with eight players after Matt Johnson (51st minute), Harry Frendo (84th) or Luke Callen (93rd) were sent off in the 1-0 victory over NPL debutants New Lambton at Alder Park on Saturday. Johnson and Frendo copped straight red cards for striking and a dangerous challenge respectively, while Callen had two yellows.
Callen and Frendo were suspended one game each but Azzurri were contesting the Johnson send off, requesting it go to the Obvious Error Panel, which was hearing the case on Tuesday night. Johnson was marched after a brief tangle with Louis Townsend and faced a multiple-game sanction.
Azzurri coach James Pascoe had no complaints about the officiating post-game but said he "just hoped for consistency throughout the year". Rene Ferguson scored the winner for Charlestown after the first send-off.
"It was a terrific win in the circumstances," Pascoe said.
"It could have been two or three nil at halftime but there were some terrific saves from their keeper. Then the first red card changes the game. To score a man down shows the character and resilience in the group."
Adding to Pascoe's headaches this week are the loss of Cal Bower and Regan Lundy (wedding), while import Miguel Fernandez (ankle) is in doubt. Boogaard missed the first game with a wedding but is back this week.
New Lambton coach Tom Davies welcomed the strong support at Alder Park for his team's first NPL match but he was frustrated with the result on the pitch.
"We were disappointed as a group not to get something out of the game and also to concede from a set-piece, which was one of their strengths on the day," Davies said.
"They have some pretty good targets in the box and we handled them OK, but in the end we probably gave them too many corners."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.