Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Soccer: Newcastle trio Mark Natta, Thomas Aquilina and Lucas Mauragis take first step towards Paris Olympics

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defender mark Natta (left) is one of three contracted Jets players selected for an Olyroos camp in Italy later this month. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE Jets defenders Mark Natta and Thomas Aquilina and on-loan wingback Lucas Mauragis have been selected in an Olyroos squad for a training camp in Italy this month - the first step towards the 2024 Paris Olympics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.