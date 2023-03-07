NEWCASTLE Jets defenders Mark Natta and Thomas Aquilina and on-loan wingback Lucas Mauragis have been selected in an Olyroos squad for a training camp in Italy this month - the first step towards the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Natta, Aquilina and Mauragis are among 15 players from the A-League in the 24-man squad to assemble at the Australian Institute of Sport European Training Centre in Gavirate, near Milan in Northern Italy.
Natta, after a strong start to the season, has played off the bench in the past three games, following concussion and a calf issue.
Aquilina joined the Jets from the Mariners during the transfer window and has done well in four cameos at left back.
Mauragis is on loan at Wellington Phoenix, where he has cemented a place at left wingback and started 15 games.
The camp, which is being held from March 20-28 during a FIFA international window, is the first under new coach Tony Vidmar.
The Olyroos have an important seven months ahead. They play the under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers from September 4-12. If successful they will contest the Asian Cup in Qatar early next year, which double as Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers.
"As a squad, we only have a small window of time to prepare for our AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, with this camp being one of only two we will have prior to September," Vidmar said.
The Olyroos will play friendly matches against the Switzerland under-21 national team in Bellinzona on March 24 and Serie B outfit Como 1907 on March 27.
"Holding this camp in Europe has provided us with the opportunity to organise two matches against top-level competition, which we need when you consider it's almost nine months since the Olyroos last played together," Vidmar said.
The Olyroos will also contest the Maurice Revello Tournament 2023 in France from June 2-18.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.