HUNTER Water crews are on scene at Lake Road, Argenton after a water main burst near the Newcastle Mines Rescue Station on Tuesday.
It's expected repairs could take a few hours.
A Hunter Water spokeswoman said traffic control is in place while crews fix the 200mm main.
"At this stage there are no impacts to our customers' water supply and we expect the repair to be completed by 6pm," she said.
"While it's too early to determine the cause of the break, a number of factors can contribute including changes in weather or seasons, ground movement and the impact of road traffic."
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and drive to the conditions with water on the road.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
