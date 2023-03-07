Newcastle Herald
Burst water main at Argenton: Hunter Water crews are at Lake Road, Argenton to repair a burst water main

By Madeline Link
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:45pm
HUNTER Water crews are on scene at Lake Road, Argenton after a water main burst near the Newcastle Mines Rescue Station on Tuesday.

