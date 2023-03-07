Newcastle Herald
Five playgrounds in Newcastle to be upgraded in 2023, with the first completed at Vera Wilson Park in Beresfield

March 7 2023 - 4:15pm
The new Vera Wilson Park playground in Beresfield. Pictured are councillors Callum Pull, Deahnna Richardson and Elizabeth Adamczyk, Gene, 2, and Ruby, 4, and Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes. Picture supplied

A playground was officially opened at Vera Wilson Park at Beresfield on Tuesday.

