A playground was officially opened at Vera Wilson Park at Beresfield on Tuesday.
It was the first of five playground upgrades to be completed this year in the Newcastle local government area.
The others, to be completed in the months ahead, are Loch Ness Drive Park in Fletcher, Harold Myers Park in Birmingham Gardens, Avon Street Reserve in Mayfield and Waratah Park.
The upgraded equipment at Vera Wilson Park includes swings, climbing, slides and other forms of play.
A new stairway is planned at Fletcher and a mini trampoline at Waratah.
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said up to five of Newcastle's 134 playgrounds are replaced each year to improve recreation for families.
She said the Beresfield park was named after Vera Wilson in 1969 for her dedication to improving the area, including the playground.
A community event will be held at the park on Tuesday, April 18 at midday.
City of Newcastle said it had spent more than $9.5 million on playground projects across five years, including the recently opened $2 million Wallsend Active Hub.
Design work is occurring for the play space at Gregson Park in Hamilton and waterpark and play space in Foreshore Park in Newcastle.
