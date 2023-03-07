Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Shute Shield rugby union, 2023: French stint lights fire for Hunter winger Isaac Ulberg

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
March 7 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winger Isaac Ulberg takes the ball to the line in the Hunter Wildfires' trial loss to Warringah in Singleton. The Wildfires take on West Harbour at Marcellin Park, Maitland, on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

A frustrating stint in France has Hunter Wildfires winger Isaac Ulberg primed for a massive Shute Shield campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.