A frustrating stint in France has Hunter Wildfires winger Isaac Ulberg primed for a massive Shute Shield campaign.
Ulberg, 24, was one of the big improvers for the the Wildfires last season and was rewarded with a contract at French National 2 club Auch Ger.
However, he played just five games in 13 weeks and decided it was best to return home and rip into preseason training with the Wildfires.
"It didn't really work out in France," Ulberg said. "Agreements were not met and it got a bit ugly. I was seeing a lot of Wildfires posts pop up and I was eager to get back and try and win the Shute Shield.
"Playing in Europe was something I always wanted to do. Unfortunately it didn't work out the way I wanted, but I still learned a lot.
"I lost a little bit of fitness over there. It was a different style of rugby and it was freezing cold. I wore three layers of clothes to training."
Ulberg has been back in Newcastle for six weeks and is nearing peak fitness. He started on the right in the 56-27 loss to Warringah in the opening trial.
"They capitalised on our mistakes," Ulberg said. "Any dumb things we did they turned into points. I got a couple of opportunities with the ball but it was more about defence."
Next is a date with West Harbour at Marcellin Park, Maitland, on Saturday.
Ulberg came through the Blacks juniors before moving to Sydney to play for Manly. He returned to Maitland in 2021 and joined the Wildfires last season.
"At the start of the season, I thought I was no hope of playing first first grade," he said. "I knuckled down and made the most of my opportunity."
Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said Ulberg had worked hard since returning from France.
"He was one of our massive improvers last season," Coleman said. "His willingness to get involved was the difference. He has always been a really good player, but the way he came in off his wing and hunted for the ball was really beneficial for us."
Ulberg will get first crack against West harbour but has plenty of competition for a starting spot in the season opener against Manly at No.2 Sportsground on April 1.
Chris Watkins, Deon Evans, Nimi Qio, Jed Englert and Tom Watson are also vying for a wing spot.
"It is really competitive this season, which is good," he said. "I am going to have to be at my best more now than ever."
In a big day at Marcellin park, the Wildfires will take on West Harbour in two senior grades and two colts and will also conduct a junior coaching clinic. Maitland will play Western Harbour's third and fourth grades.
