What if you could watch a show at the Newcastle Fringe Festival and walk out feeling healthier?
An enhanced sense of well-being may not always be associated with weekend gigs, but it's exactly this kind of remedy that Maddy Flowers will be offering at the Royal Exchange next weekend.
Alongside Cal Schuck, another local musician and songwriter, Flowers will present Shifting States, an inventive re-imagining of the once static relationship between the stage and audience. In a way that embraces the insights gathered over a 12-year career as an occupational therapist, Flowers will explore how music can represent more to its listener than an ephemeral entertainment.
By inviting attendees to interact with their surrounds, to immerse themselves in the therapeutic possibilities that underlie a deeper level of sensory engagement, this local vocalist has curated an experience that reflects her own professional duality.
As idiosyncratic as this project might seem for a musician, it's anchored to something more meditative - a wisdom that only a career spent helping to heal others can authentically establish.
But don't tell Maddy that I told you that. When I sat down to talk to her about this ambitious, multi-sensory musical journey, the last thing she wanted to do was talk about herself. There isn't an ounce of ego to weigh down this talented singer and instrumentalist.
"I'm not much of a marketer," she tells me. "I can do it for other people but not so much for myself."
As much as Flowers might deny it, it is exactly this reluctance to assume the centre of the stage that attracts the most attention and deserves the most praise. Just like she'd rather market other people's creative work before her own, so has she conceived this generous, thoughtful kind of show - an artistic interaction that focuses on everybody else above the artist herself. A show where the show is actually the audience themselves.
True to her humility, when she eventually does reflect on how her talents will guide this performance, Flowers is adamant that Shifting States is much more of a collaborative ambition than a personal one. And just as the audience will be guided towards, and invited to embrace, a new kind of sensory destination throughout their encounter, it will be as exploratory for the performers as it will be for the participants.
"What I do is facilitate groups and group experiences," Flowers says. "My background is in mental health and rehabilitation. What is new about this for me is that it will bring different sets of expertise, these different worlds, together for the first time."
One of these worlds, these different spheres of insight and expertise, will revolve around the nascent field of musical therapy - one that has slowly grown from a speculative philosophy into a reputable health discipline.
Alongside Carlin McLellan, a local musical therapist, Shifting States will explore some of the ways in which this effective, yet largely underestimated, method of therapy can be both curative and remedial.
"It's still poorly understood, even now, how skillful musical therapists can be," Flowers says. "There is so much evidence for musical therapy as an allied health profession. But that evidence is misunderstood even by health professionals. If this show achieves nothing else, it might at least increase awareness, for its participants, of how musical therapy can be really powerful."
As if this wasn't challenging enough, another achievement that Shifting States aims to reach is an understanding, or at least a more nuanced one, as to whom musical therapy should be practised to treat. More recently, it has been shown to benefit a much broader portion of the community than previously thought.
"There is no reason why it should only be used by patients who have a diagnosis," Flowers says. "We already know that musical therapy can benefit all of us. It's about connecting with our basic human needs and about helping us deal with the pressures that can take us away from meeting those needs.
"I think we come from a culture that undervalues the need for play and for joy. As clinicians, we know these things are really important for our well-being. In this show, we're going to try to explore them both in a different way. "
