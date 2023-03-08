Newcastle captain Nick Foster has challenged the city's top cricket squad to maintain title-winning standards in the future after completing a NSW Country clean sweep for 2022-23.
The Blasters claimed the T20 Summer Bash crown at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday, having already collected an unprecedented fourth straight NSW Country Championships earlier this season.
It was the third time Newcastle's representative group, also including second T20 side Lake Mac Attack, has produced a winning double in the space of six summers.
The Blasters and Lake Mac celebrated maiden T20 Summer Bash victories in 2017-18 and 2019-20 respectively, both coinciding with success for Newcastle at the NSW Country Championships.
"It's something we set out to do every year [win both state titles]," Foster told the Newcastle Herald.
"Whether it be the Lake Mac team or the Blasters we set out to win that one [T20 Summer Bash] and obviously we've gone four in-a-row with the country champs.
"So to back it up [NSW Country Championships] with the T20 stuff as well was really good and meant we achieved everything we set out to achieve.
"It's probably proven now that we've been the dominant force in country cricket for a number of years and the challenge for us is to continue that and not slacken off.
"Everybody now wants to beat you and teams probably lift their game a little bit when playing against us."
The Blasters won back-to-back play-offs at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday, accounting for Border Bullets by 27 runs in the opening semi before chasing Central West Wranglers five down with 11 balls to spare in the evening decider.
Nathan Hudson (54) and Jacob Montgomery (46) put on a 79-run partnership as the Blasters made 9-167 in game one, including a late hat-trick from Border bowler Tendai Chisoro (4-27). Newcaslte's spinners then took four wickets between them, led by Dylan Robertson (2-20), with the Bullets restricted to 7-140.
Central West (5-137) reeled in Coffs Coast Chargers (9-133) in the second semi.
Having lost the toss in the main showdown, the Blasters were able to keep the Wranglers to 6-144 with Foster (3-32) and Aaron Bills (2-27) doing most of the damage. Newcastle opener Nathan Price (35) and Robertson (30 not out) contributed with the bat, winning runs coming off the first ball of the second last over.
"I thought we were pretty clinical in both," Foster said.
"We held our nerve when we needed to hold our nerve. Obviously with T20 games everything gets a little bit magnified and those momentum swings can hit pretty hard and pretty quickly."
Blasters players and staff wore black arm bands, in honour of coach Shane Burley's mother Helen, who died on Monday.
SEMI: Newcastle Blasters 9-167 (Nathan Hudson 54) def Border Bullets 7-140 (Dylan Robertson 2-20)
FINAL: Central West Wranglers 6-144 (Nick Foster 3-32) def by Newcastle Blasters 5-146 (Nathan Price 35)
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
