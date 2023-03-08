Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hamwicks off-spinner Kain Anderson relishes return home after being named player of final in T20 Summer Bash

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 8 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE medals under the one roof - that was the T20 Summer Bash wash up for Kain Anderson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.