THREE medals under the one roof - that was the T20 Summer Bash wash up for Kain Anderson.
Not only was the Hamilton-Wickham off-spinner named player of the final at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday night, but his two gongs sat alongside another team prize belonging to housemate and Pumas batsman Jack Hartigan.
The Newcastle pair, living in Concord together but playing for different NSW Premier clubs in 2022-23, returned and helped hometown side Hamwicks claim a fourth T20 title in the space of eight seasons.
Anderson's bowling proved the difference in the decider, taking 5-12 in four overs as Charlestown were dismissed for 104. Hartigan added three late in the chase before being run out.
"It's always good coming back and having a run," Anderson, amid his third campaign away, said.
"Matty [Webber] is still here, Benny [Balcomb] is leading us and now Harto [Hartigan] is in the house, we came up to play 21s [for Hamwicks] as well.
"Any opportunity to shoot up the freeway, see family and friends, and play a game of cricket. Giving back to Hamwicks in a way."
In what shaped as a key change to T20 Summer Bash laws recently, former players coming back to old clubs are no longer counted in the two-marquee quota.
Hamwicks, for example, were able to have both Anderson (Sydney CC) and Hartigan (St George) in their XI as well as key recruits Harry Manenti and Ellis Sherriff (Sydney CC).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
