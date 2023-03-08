DROPPED by NSW last week, Jason Sangha has responded almost immediately to Blues selectors by scoring runs in a Second XI fixture.
Wallsend's Sangha (Randwick-Petersham) made a game-high 119, one of three batsmen to reach triple figures at Sydney's Cricket Central this week.
His milestone was brought up on Wednesday, facing 213 balls and hitting 14 boundaries (13 fours, one six).
A combined total of 913 was produced across the first innings - 479 for ACT-NSW Country in reply to 434 from NSW Metro.
Sangha's second XI teammate and former Charlestown marquee Nathan Doyle (106) also raised the bat alongside opponent Daniel Solway (111).
ACT-NSW Country representative and Wests marquee Blake MacDonald (91) fell just short of a ton, likewise NSW Metro opener Ryan Hackney (99).
Stumps on day three saw NSW Metro 2-48 in their second dig, just three ahead overall. Play continues on Thursday.
Earlier, former Wests paceman Jeremy Nunan (Blacktown) finished with figures of 2-51 from 14 overs and took a catch on his second XI debut.
Belmont leg-spinner Toby Gray (Northern Districts), who played his maiden first-class match before Christmas, went 1-72.
* NEWCASTLE'S Steve Mace has opened with scores of 24 and nine in Australian losses at the over-50 World Cup in South Africa.
Having gone down to Sri Lanka and USA this week, the Aussies now face New Zealand on Thursday, Canada on Sunday, West Indies on Monday and Zimbabwe on Wednesday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
