Mortgage interest rates aren't only pressure pushing inflation higher

WITH Liddell power station closing at the end of this month and Eraring power station closing in 2025, NSW will lose 76 per cent of its reliable electricity supply. The NSW treasurer, Matt Kean, has now conceded we may have to keep them going. You can bet your electric jug that the power companies will be paid handsome subsidies to keep the lights on. Add on federal and state subsidies for renewables and additional transmission infrastructure, subsidies to energy suppliers to cover price caps, plus proposed subsidies to consumers to cover their power bills and you can see the mess we are in. I believe too much of our tax money is being spent to cover political mismanagement that could have been used on hospitals, affordable housing, etc. The only good thing about blackouts is that we will not hear from the greenie or climate scare-ologists about how cheap renewables are.

