Letters

Letters and short takes March 11 2023

By Letters to the Editor
March 11 2023 - 4:30am
Mortgage interest rates aren't only pressure pushing inflation higher

I BELIEVE the independence of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board has to be questioned. If it is so important to raise interest rates, then why did the RBA governor state that nothing would be done until after the 2022 federal election? Would not an earlier intervention have been a better strategy for the economy?

