3 beds | 2 baths
Originally built by Newcastle businessman Walter Manning in 1884, a cobblestone carriageway with double coach doors dividing the two dwellings was built to give him access to his factory and Darby Street shop at the rear.
With a rich and colourful history, The Stables has since been a magnet to the creative folk of Newcastle.
Some may remember it as Cloisters Café back in the 1980s, the brainchild of sculptor Pierre Beckers, who created a space where poets and folk performers could gather and feast on eclectic fare.
Situated directly behind the popular Goldbergs Cafe, it combines old-world charm with a modern-day renovation retaining its impressive street appeal with a lacework verandah, sandstone entrance, and wooden front doors.
Inside is impossible to forget, antique pillars greet you as you enter the open-plan living area which flows through bi-fold sliding doors to a private courtyard.
The kitchen has high-end appliances and a butler's pantry incorporating a stable door as a nod to the past.
