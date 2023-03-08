Newcastle Herald
Fares for flights from Newcastle to the Gold Coast have risen by 82% to $230 since the start of the pandemic

By Staff Reporters and Aap
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:20pm
Air fares for popular Newcastle route up 80%

THE cost of flying from Newcastle to the Gold Coast has risen more than 80 per cent since the start of the pandemic, according to a new analysis of airline competition in Australia.

