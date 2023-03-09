LIFE'S not easy for a runabout these days as the modern buyer wants a fishing boat, family boat and floating caravan wrapped into one, so that they can enjoy an early-morning fish, then head to a beach with watertoys in tow, followed by nibbles and drinks in a protected bay when the breeze kicks in.
Not many can do all this better than Whittley's 2600 CR. They've been around for quite a while in sterndrive guise, however the addition of an outboard option two years ago has been transformative for performance, useability and appeal.
Big outboards are in vogue these days as you get zippy acceleration, ease of beaching, more internal space in the hull, and better servicing access. In Whittley's case, the outboard makes minimal intrusion on the rear platform - in fact, the integrated well is one of the smartest I've seen.
The 2600 slots between the 2380 and the flagship CR 2800 SD in Whittley's range. Dare I say, it would be slightly less intimidating to tow than its larger sistership, yet still offers five-star space and comfort.
Unlike many of its imported opponents, the 8.5metre 2600 has a beam of 2.49metre, which makes it legally trailable, anytime, anywhere. With that comes the ability to explore lots of waterways and you're not burdened by marina and antifouling costs.
The outboard version would also go nicely on a boat lift or dry dock.
The dry towing weight of 3100kilograms (approximate) is at the upper range of large 4WDs and utes. Length on trailer is just shy of 10m and overall height is 3.3m, so you also need a decent storage area.
Where some boats diminish once on the water, the Whittley retains its sense of size and poise thanks to generous freeboard, deck and hardtop height, along with intelligent space utilisation.
Starting aft, the boarding platform is huge and can be complemented by stainless steel rails that serve as mounting platforms for a barbecue, tender outboard and rod holders while enhancing passenger safety at rest. There's even a handily placed icebox inside the rear lounge's backrest.
To access the cockpit, a starboard-side transom moulding hinges down to create a step. You find a luxuriously upholstered L-shaped settee that curves into an aft-facing chaise lounge. Lift a fold-away starboard bench and the lounge becomes fully U-shaped; drop in a table and it's your dinette; drop the table down and it's a sunpad and double bed.
Storage is also a strong point, with the under-seat and underfloor spaces well utilised.
The platform beneath the helm doubles an icebox, or a 12-volt fridge unit can be installed.
The seat and console are substantially elevated to provide a clear view, and the dash layout and ergonomics are excellent.
The galley is immediately inside the cabin, where you have full headroom. It's a neat, moulded affair with single sink, single-element induction cooktop, 12v front-opening fridge and dedicated storage.
Opposite is the enclosed shower/head compartment.
The V-berth is vast, while also having generous storage behind the padded seat backs. A hatch provides ventilation and also leads to the foredeck and anchor.
Our test boat had the upgraded V8 Mercury 250, which rocketed us out of the hole in less time than it took to write this sentence.
Effortless. The hull then settled into a nice cruising cadence at around 4000rpm, achieving 26 knots (48kmh) at 40lt/hr.
Accelerate to 5500rpm and fuel usage jumps to 82lt/hr for 36 knots, which the hull's 19-degree deadrise can handle with aplomb.
The standard boat comes comprehensively equipped at a drive-away price of $237,900. To that you can add a host of options, including Vacationer and Fishing packs, which brought the test boat's package price to $282,000 on trailer.
Remember, it's a well-built, maxi-sized, fully trailable, outboard-powered family all-rounder that ticks all the boxes.
Outboard motors have been harder to pin down than cats in recent years but normal supply must be resuming, given that Mercury Marine is back to discounting select models from its 4-stroke range.
Available from participating dealers, the sale applies to 20hp, 40hp, 50hp and 60hp outboards. In dollar terms, you'll save anywhere from $400 to $900 before you've even started to wheel and deal.
These outboards are ideal for tiller- or forward-steer aluminium and glass boats as well as inflatable RIBs.
There's a full range of configurations to choose from, including manual start and electric start long-shaft tiller models, some with power trim, through to Command Thrust EFI engines. The latter suit heavier displacement boats as they come with a larger gearcase that can hold a bigger prop and a lower gear ratio, which provides extra thrust and manoeuvrability.
"For those looking to upgrade or start their on water adventure, there's something for everyone in this promotion," Mercury Marine sales director David Meehan said. "Our outboards deliver a fantastic combination of reliability, fuel efficiency and torque.
"Whether you need a lightweight, easy-to-install engine or want a bit more power, this range of motors has everything you need to take you to the fun, the fish or whatever floats your boat."
The promotion is available until 20 April 2023 subject to availability. All engines must be installed by 22 June.
