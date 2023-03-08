Newcastle Herald
Nathan Paul denies holding up pubs at Stockton and Cardiff

March 8 2023 - 4:30pm
Firefighters extinguish the getaway car after an armed robbery at the Boatrowers Hotel at Stockton in June, 2019.

A Mayfield man accused of robbing the Iron Horse Inn at Cardiff and holding up the Boatrowers Hotel at Stockton has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.

