While it's said there are two certainties in life, death and taxes, you could easily add a third to the list in the lead-up to the Newcastle 500 - discontent among East End residents.
You only have to read letters to the editor to get a sample of the angst Newcastle East residents feel.
And it's hard not to be sympathetic to their cause.
In recent days, the Herald has reported on traffic jams, lack of parking, reduced beach access, business downturns and residents feeling like prisoners in their own homes.
Whether you're a supporter of the race or not, most reasonable people couldn't look themselves in the mirror and say that's an experience they'd enjoy.
On the flip-side, there can be little doubt the race is a huge event for the city and surrounding areas.
While there is much conjecture over actual crowd figures, and exact ticket sales being kept under wraps, let your eyes, and ears, be the judge.
The streets were packed with motorsport fans when the city last hosted the event in 2019 and there is little to suggest that won't be the case this year in the season-opening race.
Newcastle Airport estimates more than 5000 additional passengers will fly through its halls this week ahead of the season opener, with additional flights running to meet the demand.
Granted, they'll spend money inside the circuit which Supercars will take with it, but those punters also have to eat, sleep and drink elsewhere in our beautiful region.
Like it or loathe it, there is no question the Newcastle 500 puts our city on the national, and even international, stage.
So the question remains, is the angst the race causes East End residents, and others who frequent the area, worth it?
It's a question ratepayers can answer on City of Newcastle's website as decision-makers weigh up a new five-year deal for the Supercars event.
It's a given that East Enders will be livid if the race continues, just as motorsport fans - and yes, they exist - will be disappointed if it doesn't.
You can never please all of the people all of the time, but what we must demand is that the results of the survey are delivered in a transparent and faithful manner.
Put your seatbelts on, we're in for a ride.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
