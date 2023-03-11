At the beginning of last year, a woman and her daughter, on the cusp of turning five years old, moved into a domestic violence refuge in Newcastle. It was not the first time that woman had left her partner.
Tarra's story is not an unfamiliar one. It is part of a statistic. According to Stacey Gately, of Jenny's Place domestic violence assistance organisation, on average, a woman will return to an abusive environment seven times.
"It's taken me a while to get out of that cycle," Tarra says.
We sit in a quiet place on the fringe of a park as she explains her traumatic journey, making circles in the air with her hand.
Tarra (whose second name is withheld for privacy reasons) arrived at a Jenny's Place refuge just as a new initiative, an international first in domestic trauma cycle-breaking, was being introduced.
The "Sunshine Hut" children's support program, run by the University of Newcastle School of Psychological Sciences, aims to create sustainable recovery.
Tarra and her daughter were some of the program's first participants.
"I put my hand up straight away," Tarra says.
Helping children to play, and helping mothers to join them, is the program's method. Mothers are also offered therapy sessions, with a senior psychology student.
"It was a perfect opportunity for me, it's so hard to get in to see a psychologist," Tarra says.
The wait for publicly-funded psychology services is months, and systemically convoluted.
Gately, who is operations manager at Jenny's Place, says the program's impact resonated because, with up to five families in a refuge, "you're talking about a lot of trauma under one roof".
She says many women in "DV" (domestic violence) care, are shocked to realise their child is traumatised, "despite their best efforts to shield their children, the children were aware".
Tarra took her daughter to John Hunter Hospital, believing she was suffering from a medical condition, such as ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder). A paediatric referral was advised.
"She was showing signs, I didn't realise it was a response from the trauma," Tarra says. "I didn't know that was a thing."
Jenny's Place executive manager Marcia Chapman says it's the "unseen damage" that has the longest lasting scars.
Studies have shown that children witnessing their mother being abused does "the same damage as if it was inflicted on them", with babies, and even unborn babies, similarly impacted.
Also, abusive home environments are not conducive to play, Chapman says. Mothers are in survival mode and their partners are often intolerant of play "noise".
"It's a tension, walking on eggshells, and that pattern creates hypersensitivity," she says.
The Sunshine Hut program is the initiative of psychologist Saskia Behan, who works at the University of Newcastle and is undertaking a PhD on domestic violence survival.
Her program is the first child-focused domestic violence application of the Power Threat Meaning Framework (PTMF), a system devised in England five years ago funded by the British Psychological Society. Trialled in the UK with long-term mental health patients and incarcerated populations, the framework had such healing capacity that it caused controversy, because it challenged the power of the established mental health system that starts from a base of psychiatric diagnosis.
"PTMF slows down the diagnosis process," Behan says.
When diagnosis occurs in the middle of a crisis, people can be labelled with "an alphabet soup of disorders", and put on medication.
"Their symptoms are responses," Behan says. "They are just responses, we expect them, it's normal. It would be more unusual not to have them."
For victims of domestic violence that's a "very transformative" perspective, she says.
"Particularly if you think of the shame and the guilt that's associated with having your children in this situation."
The "unseen" nature of much domestic abuse includes coercive control. Behan says this abuse is "subtle".
"I call them boundary violations," she says, "gradual erosion."
While NSW has led the country in enacting stand-alone criminal offences for coercive control last year, those laws did not include protections for children.
Yet, Jenny's Place experiences indicate that many women remain in domestic abuse environments to protect their children, which they cannot do after separation when their children are on custody visits.
Also, women often stay in an abusive environment because they cannot easily access Centrelink financial assistance if the family has assets. The Newcastle Domestic Violence Resource Centre, operated by Jenny's Place, helps with these hurdles and provides "safe exit planning", Chapman says.
A woman is at most risk of physical harm, and most likely to repetitively need emergency services, at the moment she leaves and the time she returns, which is why breaking the cycle is vital. In Australia, about 50 women a year are killed by a current or former partner.
"It's one a week on average, and that's not counting the children," Chapman says.
"No one likes to think about the number of kids who've been killed by DV."
Yet, despite this and despite political efforts to curb abusive behaviour through legislation, the resource centre gets no government funding, Chapman says.
The current housing rental crisis is compounding the problem as women need to stay in refuges and transitional accommodation for longer, "which means we're at capacity, we can't take more", she says.
The resource centre has been talking with real estate agents to try to help with rental access, and Chapman is about to launch a campaign to "reach out to investors" directly.
Housing access has an impact on creating stability in the lives of child survivors of domestic abuse, and has been one of Tarra's struggles.
Behan started her program in one refuge last March, funded by an anonymous donor. Her Sunshine Hut concept has since been extended across Jenny's Place, including in outreach centres (for women who are planning their departure or are in a non-refuge change of location), and when women and their children have moved into independent accommodation.
In December, the program received a grant from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation to develop it into an evidence-based intervention program that the Sunshine Hut team hope will be adopted by the NSW Government and funded for all domestic violence services in the state.
"There's so much potential for this," Behan says.
"I would like it to go many places because there's a very rich core meaning in this which says because these things have happened to you, it doesn't define you, it's not who you are, it's not that you were broken."
Children play to make sense of their world, that's how they process things.- Psychologist Saskia Behan
Behan is collecting data on the outcomes of the Sunshine Hut program so far.
Tarra's daughter no longer has ADHD symptoms, and they continue to use play-based strategies learnt through Sunshine Hut. Tarra is now studying to work in community services specialising in helping Indigenous women with domestic violence recovery.
Unlike the Western medical tradition, the PTMF process works well across cultures because it doesn't impose one method of treatment. Rather, it values individual stories. The process begins by asking "what happened to you, not what's wrong with you", Behan says.
The having of power, and the misuse of it, is the first consideration, followed by asking what threats were experienced.
"This is about reclaiming your own power, most women don't enter this kind of therapy thinking they've got much," Behan says.
A huge part of that process is empowering them as mothers, such as how they interpret their children's behaviour, "that's not a naughty kid, that's a struggling kid".
Play therapy "can be so simple", including role playing with dinosaurs and doll houses, and the "emotionally regulating" repetition of throwing a ball back and forth.
"It's not inconsequential time, it's absolutely important time," Behan says.
"Children play to make sense of their world, that's how they process things."
Art is also used as therapy, and can be a way for a child to begin to express their story.
As its final tenet, the PTMF process looks to find meaning stemming from someone's story.
"That's quite a big ask of some people's experiences," Behan says.
Marcia Chapman and Stacey Gately are watching meaning materialise out of Behan's work, as mother-child relationships blossom before their eyes. And, perhaps for the first time in their lives, children experience the "freedom to be themselves and just let it all out", Chapman says.
"It's just brilliant."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.