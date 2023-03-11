Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Photos

How Newcastle-based program The Sunshine Hut is helping children traumatised by domestic violence

By Jo Cooper
March 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Children play to make sense of their world, that's how they process things," says psychologist Saskia Behan, who is directing a new support program for children affected by domestic violence. Picture by Simone De Peak

At the beginning of last year, a woman and her daughter, on the cusp of turning five years old, moved into a domestic violence refuge in Newcastle. It was not the first time that woman had left her partner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.