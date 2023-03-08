Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle District Court Judge Roy Ellis on historical child sex offences

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
March 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child sex offender Darcy O'Sullivan, formerly known as Marist Brother Dominic.

WHEN Darcy O'Sullivan, formerly known as Brother Dominic, was preying on little school boys for his own sexual gratification in the early 1970s, the community's attitude "sucked".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.