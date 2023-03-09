Oceanex Energy hosted a forum at Swansea RSL on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a proposal to build a wind farm off Hunter Waters.
With the promise of billions of dollars' worth of investment, employment and clean renewable energy, the initiative has been welcomed at all levels of government from Federal right down to Newcastle council.
On the flip side, installation of a wind farm on the scale being planned is sure impact recreational fishing activities in some way.
Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse, at Marks Point, attended the forum on Tuesday, and although in favour of clean power, asked the question "renewable energy but at what cost?"
"They're talking about building this farm offshore north of Norah Heads to the south, and south of Fingal to the north," Jason said.
"The way I see it, this wind farm will affect four game fishing club zones.
"Two peripherally - Newcastle-Port Stephens to the north and Central Coast to the south; and two directly, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, whose zones are right in the middle.
"The external area is the Shelf line, coming within 10km of the coastline between Norah Head and Fingal with potential that turbines will be visible and audible from shore.
"It won't be just half a dozen turbines, it will involve hectares of poles 250m high and propeller blades 50m in length, set on pontoons and somehow moored to the seafloor.
"Power will be captured from propellers, tranferred to substations out in the water and then transported to land by cable.
"They don't say where on land, but under the old PEP II gas plan, the most feasible site was to somehow get it to Tomago and from there into the grid.
"Whatever way they do it will have to take into consideration shipping in the world's busiest coal port.
"Meanwhile, it wasn't clear what happens to recreational boat traffic but it seems unlikely you'd get free rein to sail through these farms. It seems more likely you might have to drive around."
Setting aside the impact on recreational fishing amenity, Jason was also very concerned about the impact on wildlife.
"Before this gets off the ground, we need to know how it's going to affect whale migration," he said.
"We have a humpback highway off our coast.
"We have to know what Oceanex's plans are in relation to moorings and cables and how the installation and ongoing maintenance of such massive structures might affect whale migration patterns.
"Also migratory sea birds.
"Each year hundreds of thousands of mutton birds, gannets and albatross make there way down the east coast.
"Gigantic wind turbines are going to attract bait fish which in turn will attract birdlife.
"I want to know what is an acceptable bird mortality rate with these giant turbines considering they have the potential to shred anything within a 100m radius across hectares of turbines.
"Everyone is excited by the glossy sell of clean renewable energy, but it will come at a cost and before we head down that road we must have full transparency."
Steve Lamont, president of the NSW Game Fishing Association and based south of Wollongong, said last week that representatives of Oceanex Energy had already held talks with him about the plan.
"They seem keen to work with us and any concerns we might have," Steve said.
"The push for renewable energy globally and domestically is strong, Labor looks likely to win at the state election this month and Federal Labor will be keen to push their agenda while that window is open.
"This wind farm has a lot of political momentum."
Newcastle Game Fishing Club hosts the annual East Coast Classic Game Fishing Tournament this weekend.
With Super Cars on in Newcastle over the weekend, competing boats have the option to fish out of home port or other ports in order to lighten harbour traffic.
Pelagic action looks reasonably promising with a number of captures out wide.
"We got a stripe on the Shelf last weekend, as did a number of other anglers," Jason said. "There was also a few dolphin fish about."
Inshore anglers are reporting plenty of bonito and a few trag on the back of the full moon on Tuesday.
"The highlight on the beaches has been the number and quality of tailor," Jason said. "Fish up to 1.5kg. Flathead have started moving out of the channel and onto the beaches too.
Talking beaches, Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club gun Brendan Stobbart landed a 123cm jew on the sand this week, which is a mighty mulloway.
King fishing in the lake has been outstanding and there's been a few nice squire and bream about.
