Hunter anglers ponder cost of proposed offshore renewable energy project on local environment and fishing

March 10 2023 - 12:30am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Michael Fitzgerald wins the prize this week for this 103cm mulloway hooked in the Huhter River this week - his first legal jewie.

Oceanex Energy hosted a forum at Swansea RSL on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a proposal to build a wind farm off Hunter Waters.

