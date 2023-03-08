Queenslander facing 22 charges after alleged Newcastle break-in spree

A QUEENSLAND man arrested in Newcastle is facing 22 offences after an alleged spree of break-ins over the past two months.
Police chased the 18-year-old on Acacia Avenue at Waratah West about 6am on Tuesday after they were initially called to the area as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.
It is alleged the man fled the scene before police caught up with him.
"Police will allege in court the man, from Queensland, had broken into homes at Hamlyn Terrace, New Lambton, Merewether, Cameron Park, Randwick, Eleebana, and Valentine between January 2023 and March 2023," NSW Police said in a statement.
He was charged with 22 offences including seven counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal, three counts of aggravated break and enter without knowing person there, two counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there, two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, enter building/land with intent to commit indictable offence, possess housebreaking implements, damage property by fire, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, custody of knife in public place, and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
The 18-year-old was refused bail to face Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
Police said inquiries are ongoing.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
