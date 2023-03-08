Newcastle Herald
Queensland man arrested at Waratah West charged with 22 offences in alleged Newcastle break-in spree

Updated March 8 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:48pm
Queenslander facing 22 charges after alleged Newcastle break-in spree

A QUEENSLAND man arrested in Newcastle is facing 22 offences after an alleged spree of break-ins over the past two months.

