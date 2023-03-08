Queenslander facing 22 charges after alleged Newcastle break-in spree

He was charged with 22 offences including seven counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal, three counts of aggravated break and enter without knowing person there, two counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there, two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, enter building/land with intent to commit indictable offence, possess housebreaking implements, damage property by fire, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, custody of knife in public place, and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.