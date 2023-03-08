Newcastle Herald
Newcastle to Sydney trains stopped as NSW network at a standstill

By Duncan Murray
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 4:17pm
Radio glitch brings Sydney, wider NSW train network to a standstill

NSW trains, including on the Newcastle line, have been brought to a standstill by a network-wide communication issue, with no indication when the problem will be fixed.

