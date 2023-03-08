Seven Days in League: The real reason it's known as windy Wellington

THE 2023 NRL season is officially under way, and it seems as if we have another new pronunciation of a high-profile player's name.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
This time it's the man mountain from Melbourne, Nelson Asofa-Solomona.
It used to be Asofa - as in a sofa is good for sitting on to watch the footy - but it now appears to Arse-ovva.
I guess when you're as big and fierce as Nelson, you get called whatever you like. I'd refer to him as Mr Arse-ovva-Solomona Esquire, just to be on the safe side.
Anyway, the opening try of the season is scored by Parramatta's Will Penisini, who, perhaps not surprisingly, still appears to be sticking with Penn-e-see-nee.
THE Knights kick off their 2023 campaign with a 20-12 loss across the ditch, which allows the Warriors to collect the Nathan Brown Cup, named in honour of the coach who rebuilt both clubs without actually getting either of them within a bull's roar of the finals.
The game is overshadowed by an incident in which Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga is ordered from the field for a head-injury assessment, prompting the Warriors to vote unanimously for the NRL's independent doctor as their players' player.
There is no shortage of heavy defence from both teams, and also from the local security guards, who have their hands full rounding up a series of "streakers" who apparently aren't quite brave enough to go the Full Monty.
LESS that 24 hours after the Knights get dusted in Wellington, their round-ball counterparts, the Newcastle Jets, suffer a 2-1 loss at the same venue.
I guess that's the icing on the Cake Tin for Wellingtonians, who earlier in the week cheered the New Zealand cricket team to a one-run Test victory against the Poms.
I've been to Wellington a couple of times on work trips, and while it seems like a beautiful city, I don't have fond memories of it.
Last time I travelled there, I seem to recall catching a 6am flight out of Sydney, which meant being at the airport at 4am.
Then it was a 6am flight home from Wellington the next day, so again 4am at the terminal.
Sleep deprived, as I checked in at Wellington airport I asked specifically for a window seat, only to discover when I boarded the plane that a local - who appeared to weigh about as much as the entire All Blacks front row - had claimed it.
As diplomatically as possible, I showed him my ticket and asked him to relocate.
"Yeah nah, sorry. Sweet as ay bro," he replied. But clearly it wasn't sweet as, as I would soon discover.
After propping a pillow against the side wall, I instantly fell into an deep sleep, only to be woken from my slumber by a smell so putrid that it would have given Rotorua's volcanic-mud pools an inferiority complex.
Old mate had taken his revenge. I guess that's why they call it windy Wellington.
CHANNEL Nine's Sunday Footy Show is back and the expert panellists are asked to predict their likely top-eight teams for the season ahead.
I can't help noticing that when the Eighth Immortal, Andrew Johns, gazes into the crystal ball, there is no mention of the Knights on his list of finalists.
Initially I think that's hardly a vote of confidence, given Joey is on Newcastle's coaching staff.
But then I realise it's just mind games from the great man, designed to lull opposition teams into a false sense of security.
The same tactics worked a treat in the 1997 and 2001 grand finals.
I NOTE with interest in Phil "Buzz" Rothfield's column in the Telegraph a snippet about which NRL clubs have the most followers on Twitter.
The Broncos are top of the twits with 158,000, while the Knights come in second-last with 68,000, ahead only of newcomers the Dolphins with 8500.
I can't help thinking that's a good thing for Newcastle.
It's a well-known fact that 99 per cent of Twitter users are cowardly, illiterate trolls, and that the world was a better place before some jerk gave them oxygen by inventing the internet.
THE Knights are at least on top of one list - the "most losses" market with the bookies.
After their season-opening defeat by the Warriors - parlayed into the Dolphins' boilover win against the Chooks - it seems the punters are piling on Newcastle to finish last and the bagmen have wound them in to $3.75 hotpots. To be fair, it's six years since the Knights last collected the wooden spoon, so you could argue they must be just about due.
But I don't quite get the logic.
Given the Roosters copped a pizzling from the previous wooden spoon favourites, then why aren't they the new wooden spoon favourites? Surely that's just common sense?
The Chooks are paying $151 to finish stony motherless, if you're interested. But remember ... always gamble responsibly.
GUS Gould comes under fire for declaring "the doctor in the bunker is the greatest abomination perpetrated on our game in history".
It's an interesting point of view. I'm no medical expert, but if Gus was my doctor, I'd be asking for a referral and a second opinion.
