Lake Macquarie has most marine rescues in NSW, data shows

LAKE Macquarie has topped the state for marine rescues during February, with the volunteer service responsible for saving boaties reporting a major increase in calls for help compared with a year ago.
Marine Rescue NSW's Lake Macquarie branch was called into action 80 times during the short month, with Botany Port Hacking's 44 rescues the state's next highest count.
Port Stephens, where 30 rescues were recorded, came in fourth, one behind Sydney's Port Jackson.
Marine Rescue NSW said the Lake Macquarie operations included "numerous missions for grounded and disabled vessels".
The Newcastle Herald has reported on delays to dredging in the Swansea channel, making it far more difficult to navigate.
Transport for NSW said dredging was due to proceed before Christmas but had been delayed due to the presence of endangered shore birds.
"We need to develop a management plan to ensure that these shore birds will not be impacted by this dredging campaign, so we are seeking to engage ecological experts to carry out the necessary assessments," a spokesman said.
"We are also reaching out to a contractor to carry out this dredging campaign once we have confirmed this dredging will not impact these shore birds."
Statewide the volunteer organisation's 46 units completed 478 rescues, bringing 1150 boaters back to dry land. That figure shows a 52 per cent rise on the same period a year earlier.
Deputy commissioner operations Alex Barrell said it was important boaters prepare and take it easy, with almost 40 per cent of the rescues a result of engine failure.
"Sadly many boaters are finishing their day on the water early and at the end of a tow line behind one of our rescue vessels," Deputy Commissioner Barrell said.
"Many of these rescues could have been avoided with some careful planning and better boat maintenance and preparation."
Mr Barrell said boaters should ensure the engine and battery were regularly serviced, and that they carried plenty of reserve fuel for the journey.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
