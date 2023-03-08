Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

'Akin to owning an English manor': Lee and Jan Rowan's grand New Lambton residence hits the market

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 9 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LEE and Jan Rowan have listed their landmark New Lambton home 39 years after purchasing the grand residence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.