WELL? vocalist India Seddon-Callaghan hopes women of all ages will connect with the Newcastle alternative-rock band's most "emotional" single to date.
Calling Your Name was released on Wednesday to coincide with International Women's Day. It will also feature on Well?'s forthcoming debut six-track EP Pray // Obey, out on May 26.
It's the first time Seddon-Callaghan has entirely written the lyrics on a Well? single and it was inspired by the controversial US Supreme Court decision last year to overrule Roe vs Wade. The ruling has seen 26 US states ban abortions.
"I wrote it in the sense of trying to bring to light these issues and tell more of a story about what a woman going through something like that would be feeling," Seddon Callaghan said.
"The song is a lot more emotional. A lot of our songs have been political, but this one is a lot more connected to story-telling on more of a personal level.
"I took the experiences I've had as a woman and imagined myself in the shoes of a woman who doesn't have the right to have an abortion."
While Seddon-Callaghan admits the single explores heavy themes, she hopes women find strength in the lyrics.
"I would even say it's almost dedicated to women who have been through issues like that and pushed through and raised children to be really strong allies for women," she said.
"It's a tribute to those women who have struggled a lot. I'm hoping the positive message in the chorus resonates with people and they connect to it."
Well? debuted Calling Your Name live at the Safe Sounds festival in January and will perform it for just the second time on Saturday at their Adamstown Arts All Ages Gigs (AAAAG!) headline show.
The line-up at the Adamstown Uniting Church also features Newcastle emo band Title On The Screen and surf-rockers Rixon.
THE Cambridge Hotel, dating back to 2016, has been pivotal in the ascension of indie heavyweights Holy Holy.
The duo of Tim Carroll and Oscar Dawson played the Newcastle West venue almost annually, until they took their Hello My Beautiful World show to the Civic Theatre last June. However, with the Cambridge scheduled to close in June, Holy Holy are returning for what will likely be their farewell show at the Newcastle West venue.
Holy Holy will play the Cambridge on April 15, to promote their latest single Messed Up.
The synth dance track features the vocal talents of hip-hop artist Kwame, who will be a special guest at the show, along with indie duo Clews.
